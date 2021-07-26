Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,248 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 70,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

