Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 231,045 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,045 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,317 shares of company stock worth $2,224,876. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

