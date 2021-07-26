Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 3,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,313. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

