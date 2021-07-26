NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.47 Million

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $393.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.80 million to $415.60 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

