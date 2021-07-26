Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Novartis stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
