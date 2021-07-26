Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.