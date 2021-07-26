Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. 2,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

