Northland Securities Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $106.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of STX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

