Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,954 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,954 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATMP. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,273,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,455,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,841,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $15.46 on Monday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25.

