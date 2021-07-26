Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,894 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 13.29% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

KWT opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $33.84.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.