Northern Trust Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Alta Equipment Group worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.