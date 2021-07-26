Northern Trust Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.45 on Monday. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

