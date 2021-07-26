Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $2,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 0.37. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

