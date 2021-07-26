Northern Trust Corp Acquires 64,827 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 150.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

