North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOA opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $462.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

