Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.31. 11,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

