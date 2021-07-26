Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has €10.00 ($11.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €9.50 ($11.18).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

