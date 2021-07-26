Nitorum Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151,314 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 2.0% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.20% of Restaurant Brands International worth $40,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.