NFT (NFT) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $4.96 million and $72,050.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00860672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00084163 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.