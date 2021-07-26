NFT Alley Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,076.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $541,303.53 and approximately $14,076.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

