NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 819,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,684. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.63). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

