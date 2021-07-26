NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

