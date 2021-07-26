News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in News were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in News by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.53 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

