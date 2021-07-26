Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,437 shares of company stock worth $1,412,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,196. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $348.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
