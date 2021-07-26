Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Neuronetics news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,437 shares of company stock worth $1,412,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,196. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $348.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

