NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

