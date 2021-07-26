Neo Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $33.01 or 0.00088437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $531.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001683 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

