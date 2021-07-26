Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.15 ($79.00).

Shares of NEM opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.11. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €72.14 ($84.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.21.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

