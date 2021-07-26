NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.48 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $982.21 million and $77.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00233979 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 417,008,477 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

