nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

