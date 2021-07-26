Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,529,000 after buying an additional 1,106,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 400,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 200,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.06. 33,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,730. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

