Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. 20,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

