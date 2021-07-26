Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,828 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 141,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,036,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 59,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

