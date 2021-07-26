National Bankshares Reiterates “$70.00” Price Target for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of DCBO opened at $65.16 on Friday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

