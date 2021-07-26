National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

National Bankshares stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

