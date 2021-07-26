National Bank Financial Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCBO. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Get Docebo alerts:

TSE:DCBO opened at C$81.91 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -137.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.53.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.