NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Buys A$26,375.00 in Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 25,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 50,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,750.00 ($36,964.29).
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Sebastian Evans 419,410 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
- On Monday, June 28th, Sebastian Evans sold 484,789 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$493,515.20 ($352,510.86).
- On Monday, June 21st, Sebastian Evans 322,022 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Sebastian Evans 323,465 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Sebastian Evans 97,893 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Sebastian Evans acquired 121,394 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).
- On Thursday, May 20th, Sebastian Evans purchased 28,336 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,902.72 ($20,644.80).
- On Monday, May 10th, Sebastian Evans purchased 13,262 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).
- On Friday, April 30th, Sebastian Evans 90,507 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
