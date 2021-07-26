Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

