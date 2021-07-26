My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $8.58 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00022047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00132349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.72 or 0.99768720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00819401 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

