Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

