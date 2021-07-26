Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLLGF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.19.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

