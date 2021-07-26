MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOR. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.