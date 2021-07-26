Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$34.19” Price Target for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sika currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $34.78 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $34.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

