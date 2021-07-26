Morgan Stanley Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $136.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

