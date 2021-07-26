Morgan Stanley Purchases 397,091 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Paychex worth $164,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

