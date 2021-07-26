Morgan Stanley Has $166.95 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 2,380.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,005,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.17% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $166,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

