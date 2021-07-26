Morgan Stanley Has $149.49 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $149,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

