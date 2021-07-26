Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $159,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $147.87 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

