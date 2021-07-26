Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of State Street worth $153,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.