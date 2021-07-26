Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $173,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,659,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT opened at $75.40 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -342.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

