Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) a $26.72 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.61.

Get Britvic alerts:

BTVCY opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.