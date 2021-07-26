Moody’s (MCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 11.000-11.301 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCO opened at $381.86 on Monday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

